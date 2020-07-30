Victoria (LON:VCP) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Victoria (LON:VCP) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 330 ($4.06) price target on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Victoria in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Victoria alerts:

Victoria stock traded up GBX 17.50 ($0.22) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 275 ($3.38). 332,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.93. Victoria has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.55 ($0.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 550 ($6.77). The firm has a market capitalization of $344.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 244.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 279.44.

Victoria (LON:VCP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported GBX 28.42 ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 35.90 ($0.44) by GBX (7.48) (($0.09)).

Victoria Company Profile

Victoria PLC designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom and Australia. It also provides wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

Featured Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.