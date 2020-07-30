Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Announces Earnings Results

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Viking Therapeutics stock traded up $0.99 on Thursday, hitting $7.60. 137,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087,215. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.42. Viking Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $8.87. The company has a market cap of $548.13 million, a PE ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 2.07.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.78.

In related news, Director Matthew W. Foehr sold 13,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $95,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

