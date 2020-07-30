Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Raised to $206.00 at Piper Sandler

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $200.00 to $206.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Visa’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.01 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.58 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on V. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Visa from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visa from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $207.56.

V traded down $4.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.02. The company had a trading volume of 584,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,738,357. Visa has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $214.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $376.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $194.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.11.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.94%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Visa will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $662,423.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,703,389.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,429 shares of company stock worth $8,381,754. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in V. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 7,552 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 562,214 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $107,597,000 after purchasing an additional 12,256 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 13,681 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 501,716 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $96,916,000 after purchasing an additional 13,370 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

