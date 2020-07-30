Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $47.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Vocera Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of VCRA stock opened at $31.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.50 and a beta of 0.04. Vocera Communications has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.37.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vocera Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

In other Vocera Communications news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 14,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $301,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,723 shares of company stock worth $1,177,328. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.