W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. W. R. Grace & Co had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 68.38%. The business had revenue of $418.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. W. R. Grace & Co updated its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of GRA traded down $1.91 on Thursday, reaching $48.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,973. W. R. Grace & Co has a 12-month low of $26.75 and a 12-month high of $73.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

In other news, CEO Force Andrew Hudson La III acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.37 per share, with a total value of $231,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,045,705.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Elizabeth C. Brown bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.21 per share, with a total value of $102,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 20,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,557.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GRA. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $84.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. R. Grace & Co has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.50.

W. R. Grace & Co Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

