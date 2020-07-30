Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 47,100 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $14,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WCN. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 1,094.1% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WCN shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $156.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.93.

In other news, CEO Worthing Jackman sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $1,660,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,447,430.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WCN traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $101.70. The stock had a trading volume of 16,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,815. Waste Connections Inc has a one year low of $70.87 and a one year high of $105.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.55.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.71%. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

