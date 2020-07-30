Waves (WAVES) Hits Market Capitalization of $157.23 Million

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. During the last seven days, Waves has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. Waves has a market capitalization of $157.23 million and $36.91 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.53 or 0.00013898 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, Coinbe, Kuna and Tidex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00021685 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00011465 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00021851 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00013177 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005402 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000174 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000371 BTC.

About Waves

Waves (WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 102,603,994 coins. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Waves is wavesplatform.com . Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com . Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Buying and Selling Waves

Waves can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, Cryptohub, Exrates, Tidex, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, COSS, Livecoin, Upbit, BCEX, Stocks.Exchange, Liqui, Binance, Exmo, HitBTC, OKEx, Huobi, Bitbns, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Coinrail, Indodax, Gate.io, Kuna and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.

