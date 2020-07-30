Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Given Hold Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Weir Group (LON:WEIR) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on WEIR. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Weir Group in a report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Weir Group from GBX 950 ($11.69) to GBX 1,000 ($12.31) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Weir Group from GBX 1,450 ($17.84) to GBX 850 ($10.46) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Weir Group in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Weir Group from GBX 950 ($11.69) to GBX 1,100 ($13.54) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,232.38 ($15.17).

Shares of Weir Group stock traded down GBX 9.50 ($0.12) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,200 ($14.77). The company had a trading volume of 1,206,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,000. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,086.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,087.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.51, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion and a PE ratio of -8.20. Weir Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 10.44 ($0.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,640 ($20.18).

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

