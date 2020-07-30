Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Given “Hold” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Weir Group (LON:WEIR) in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

WEIR has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Weir Group from GBX 1,450 ($17.84) to GBX 850 ($10.46) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Weir Group in a report on Wednesday. HSBC lowered shares of Weir Group to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 1,045 ($12.86) to GBX 985 ($12.12) in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Weir Group from GBX 950 ($11.69) to GBX 1,100 ($13.54) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Weir Group from GBX 1,500 ($18.46) to GBX 1,150 ($14.15) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Weir Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,232.38 ($15.17).

Get Weir Group alerts:

LON:WEIR traded down GBX 9.50 ($0.12) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,200 ($14.77). 1,206,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20. Weir Group has a twelve month low of GBX 10.44 ($0.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,640 ($20.18). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,086.31 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,087.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.51.

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.