Wells Fargo & Co Increases PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Price Target to $130.00

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PKI. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $102.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.13.

PerkinElmer stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,588. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.37. PerkinElmer has a twelve month low of $62.91 and a twelve month high of $121.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.12.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $811.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.32 million. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PerkinElmer will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,452 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $519,139.44. Also, Director Peter Barrett sold 7,552 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $756,030.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,450.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,143,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $537,797,000 after purchasing an additional 53,093 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,495,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $338,390,000 after acquiring an additional 64,686 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,790,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $134,535,000 after acquiring an additional 31,603 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 9.4% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,220,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $91,871,000 after acquiring an additional 104,631 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 38.6% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 998,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,168,000 after purchasing an additional 277,968 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

