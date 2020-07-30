Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.50-$3.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.3-$7.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.54 billion.Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.50-3.80 EPS.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock traded down $1.75 on Thursday, hitting $63.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,686. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.79. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a one year low of $35.07 and a one year high of $81.75.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 11.51%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.25.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director William E. Kassling bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.17 per share, with a total value of $511,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 69,730 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,084.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

