Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $4.25

Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.25 and last traded at $4.24, with a volume of 33548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.17.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WIT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wipro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.86.

The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.34.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 17.66%. On average, analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sontag Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 32.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 12.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,710 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 8.4% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,831 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 6,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 11.0% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 8,201 shares during the last quarter. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

