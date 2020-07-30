Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $4.25

Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.25 and last traded at $4.24, with a volume of 33548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.17.
A number of equities analysts have commented on WIT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wipro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.86.
The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.34.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sontag Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 32.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 12.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,710 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 8.4% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,831 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 6,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 11.0% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 8,201 shares during the last quarter. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Wipro (NYSE:WIT)
Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.
