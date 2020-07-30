Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Bought by Notis McConarty Edward

Notis McConarty Edward raised its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,999 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the quarter. Xilinx accounts for about 1.3% of Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delaney Dennis R lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 4.9% in the second quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 14,695 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 29.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,134 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Puzo Michael J lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 4.3% in the second quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 55,655 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 1.7% in the second quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 115,162 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $11,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Finally, Elefante Mark B lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 14.6% in the second quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 7,550 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. 82.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XLNX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Cfra downgraded Xilinx to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Xilinx from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Xilinx from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.18.

In other Xilinx news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 3,427 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.60, for a total value of $348,183.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,200 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total value of $108,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,765.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,107 shares of company stock valued at $1,894,258 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XLNX traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,975,428. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.29. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.68 and a 52-week high of $122.16.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

