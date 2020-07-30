Zacks: Analysts Expect Resonant Inc (NASDAQ:RESN) to Announce -$0.11 EPS

Analysts expect that Resonant Inc (NASDAQ:RESN) will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Resonant’s earnings. Resonant posted earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resonant will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.19). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Resonant.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. Resonant had a negative return on equity of 182.63% and a negative net margin of 2,689.78%.

RESN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Resonant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Resonant in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

In related news, VP Marybeth Carberry sold 11,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $26,230.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,606.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 27,762 shares of company stock worth $59,141 over the last three months. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Resonant by 44.7% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 17,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Resonant in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in Resonant in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Resonant in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Resonant in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Resonant stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $2.60. 23,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,499. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Resonant has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.58.

Resonant

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends used in the mobile device industry in the United States. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform that is used to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters.

