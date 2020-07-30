Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) to Post -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Ocugen’s earnings. Ocugen reported earnings per share of ($1.80) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 98.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ocugen will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.15). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.14) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ocugen.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02).

OCGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Ocugen from $2.00 to $0.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright cut Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Shares of OCGN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.57. The stock had a trading volume of 832,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,684,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Ocugen has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.38.

Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing a pipeline of innovative therapies that address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company offers an ophthalmology portfolio that includes novel gene therapies, biologics, and small molecules, as well as targets a range of retinal and ocular surface diseases.

