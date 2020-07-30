Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) to Post $1.52 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) to post earnings of $1.52 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Lincoln National’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.63. Lincoln National posted earnings per share of $2.36 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln National will report full year earnings of $8.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $8.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $9.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $10.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lincoln National.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.45.

Shares of LNC stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.97. The stock had a trading volume of 156,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,570. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.23. Lincoln National has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $66.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

In other Lincoln National news, Director M Leanne Lachman bought 3,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $106,770.00. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,430,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 7,007 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

