Zealium (NZL) Market Cap Achieves $12,330.85

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. Zealium has a total market capitalization of $12,330.85 and approximately $3.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zealium has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Zealium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zealium alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006636 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002395 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000246 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000106 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Zealium Coin Profile

Zealium (NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Zealium’s total supply is 14,979,472 coins and its circulating supply is 13,979,472 coins. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zealium Coin Trading

Zealium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zealium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zealium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.