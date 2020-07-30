Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.65-2.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.69. The company issued revenue guidance of decline 3-7% yr/yr to ~$1.051-1.096 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $991.87 million.Zebra Technologies also updated its Q3 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 2.65-2.95 EPS.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZBRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Zebra Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $248.86.
ZBRA traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $273.54. 52,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $262.12 and its 200 day moving average is $233.80. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $150.06 and a fifty-two week high of $287.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 1.67.
In other news, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total value of $127,636.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,199,823.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 3,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.48, for a total transaction of $937,765.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,801 shares in the company, valued at $724,002.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,588 shares of company stock worth $6,617,390 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Zebra Technologies Company Profile
Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.
