Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.65-2.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.69. The company issued revenue guidance of decline 3-7% yr/yr to ~$1.051-1.096 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $991.87 million.Zebra Technologies also updated its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.65-2.95 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZBRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Zebra Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $248.86.

ZBRA traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $273.54. 52,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $262.12 and its 200 day moving average is $233.80. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $150.06 and a fifty-two week high of $287.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 1.67.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.13. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 35.07%. The company had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total value of $127,636.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,199,823.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 3,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.48, for a total transaction of $937,765.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,801 shares in the company, valued at $724,002.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,588 shares of company stock worth $6,617,390 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

