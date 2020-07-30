ZIMBOCASH Reaches One Day Volume of $50,684.00 (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. In the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. ZIMBOCASH has a total market cap of $3.12 million and approximately $50,684.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZIMBOCASH token can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009091 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.92 or 0.01932933 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00179228 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00067126 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000871 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00106961 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,134,831,855 tokens. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash

Buying and Selling ZIMBOCASH

ZIMBOCASH can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIMBOCASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZIMBOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

