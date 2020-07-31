-$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the highest is ($0.35). Castle Biosciences posted earnings of ($1.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.45). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to $0.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $17.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 million. Castle Biosciences had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 11.90%.

CSTL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castle Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 3,750 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total transaction of $156,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sofinnova Healthquest Partners sold 250,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $8,625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 652,337 shares of company stock worth $24,975,111. 39.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSTL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 715,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,320,000 after purchasing an additional 280,021 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 650,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,381,000 after purchasing an additional 273,778 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,713,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 4,164.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 260,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,766,000 after purchasing an additional 254,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 193.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 149,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 98,866 shares in the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSTL traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,270. The firm has a market cap of $658.84 million and a P/E ratio of -44.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.41. The company has a quick ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Castle Biosciences has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $45.62.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

