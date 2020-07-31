-$0.97 Earnings Per Share Expected for Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) will report earnings per share of ($0.50) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Apache’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.14). Apache reported earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 72.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Apache will report full-year earnings of ($1.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.05) to ($0.53). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Apache.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The energy company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $752.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.60 million. Apache had a negative net margin of 131.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. Apache’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

APA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Apache from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apache from $4.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Apache from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Apache from $10.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Apache has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.83.

Shares of APA traded up $2.17 on Friday, reaching $15.82. 1,291,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,655,031. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 4.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.16. Apache has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $33.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Apache by 17.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,284,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $101,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,392 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in shares of Apache by 3.3% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 20,789,074 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,898,000 after purchasing an additional 657,445 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apache by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,891,584 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,578,000 after purchasing an additional 117,820 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apache in the fourth quarter worth $102,618,000. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Apache in the fourth quarter worth $99,801,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

