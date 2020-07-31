1,750 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Bought by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 7,498 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $16,929,000. BancorpSouth Bank raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 5,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 34,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total value of $1,606,780.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,694,578.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 26,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total transaction of $3,467,396.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 79,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,451,404.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,596 shares of company stock worth $8,939,917. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $3.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $127.99. 2,125,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,654,476. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.70. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $93.09 and a 52-week high of $137.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market cap of $117.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.13.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TXN. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.