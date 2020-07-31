$2.65 EPS Expected for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.65 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.04 and the highest is $3.54. M&T Bank reported earnings of $3.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full-year earnings of $9.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.82 to $10.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $12.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 10.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.37 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $176.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Nomura Securities lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $176.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.91.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total value of $112,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,512.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTB traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.23. 39,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,935. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.02. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $85.09 and a twelve month high of $174.00.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

