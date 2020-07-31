208 Shares in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Purchased by Total Investment Management Inc.

Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 208 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Tesla by 10.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,320,630 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,264,010,000 after purchasing an additional 408,744 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Tesla by 0.6% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,545,640 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $809,915,000 after buying an additional 8,510 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Tesla by 52,300.0% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,310,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,307,500 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Tesla by 4.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 774,042 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $404,759,000 after buying an additional 35,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Tesla by 23.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 524,653 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $274,918,000 after buying an additional 101,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $48.86 on Friday, reaching $1,438.63. The stock had a trading volume of 346,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,275,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,249.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $828.57. Tesla Inc has a 1-year low of $211.00 and a 1-year high of $1,794.99. The company has a market cap of $267.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 752.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.19.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $4.53. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. Research analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 7,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $895.00, for a total transaction of $6,511,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 138,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,620,085. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,456.18, for a total value of $5,824,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,827,093.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,910 shares of company stock valued at $24,705,348. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Tesla from $246.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $295.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Roth Capital upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $846.94.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.