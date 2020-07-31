2,109,107 Shares in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) Purchased by Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC

Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,109,107 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $381,395,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 7.53% of Deckers Outdoor as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,256,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 59.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 344 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 4,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $829,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,023,634.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Garcia sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.86, for a total value of $97,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,212,288.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,332 shares of company stock worth $2,107,385. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DECK traded down $7.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $206.72. 19,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,661. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.97. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 52 week low of $78.70 and a 52 week high of $220.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.69.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.83. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $283.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.52 million. Research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DECK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.13.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

