21,500 Shares in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) Purchased by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in T-Mobile Us by 2.6% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in T-Mobile Us by 34.4% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 504 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in T-Mobile Us by 2.1% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,718 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in T-Mobile Us by 0.6% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 24,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC raised its position in T-Mobile Us by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 32,670 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 23.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on TMUS. Argus lifted their target price on T-Mobile Us from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on T-Mobile Us from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub cut T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Guggenheim cut T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.68.

NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $105.78. 114,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,834,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.97. T-Mobile Us Inc has a fifty-two week low of $63.50 and a fifty-two week high of $111.58. The firm has a market cap of $147.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.30.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peter A. Ewens sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total value of $21,298,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,462,499.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald D. Fisher purchased 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,050,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 221,672 shares in the company, valued at $22,832,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

