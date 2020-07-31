266,186 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Acquired by Astor Investment Management LLC

Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 266,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,125,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Astor Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 19,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.23. The company had a trading volume of 13,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,506,230. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.15. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $83.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

