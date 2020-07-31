2,870 Shares in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Purchased by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Paypal by 154.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,602,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,398,034,000 after purchasing an additional 8,872,484 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Paypal by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,003,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $670,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,699 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Paypal by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,265,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $504,117,000 after buying an additional 1,901,160 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion raised its position in Paypal by 38,906.7% in the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,791,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $171,491,000 after buying an additional 1,786,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Paypal by 135.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,836,159 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $271,534,000 after buying an additional 1,633,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $193.51. The stock had a trading volume of 347,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,028,172. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $198.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.76 billion, a PE ratio of 88.90, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.63.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paypal in a research report on Wednesday. BofA Securities boosted their target price on Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Paypal from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.13.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.67, for a total transaction of $3,066,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,964,484.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $10,562,250. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

