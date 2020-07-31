$3.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) will announce $3.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jacobs Engineering’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.23 billion. Jacobs Engineering reported sales of $3.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering will report full year sales of $13.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.16 billion to $13.41 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $13.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.88 billion to $14.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Jacobs Engineering.

Get Jacobs Engineering alerts:

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. Jacobs Engineering had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Jacobs Engineering’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

J has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Jacobs Engineering from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reduced their price target on Jacobs Engineering from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jacobs Engineering has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.80.

Shares of NYSE J traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.06. 20,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,626. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.96. Jacobs Engineering has a twelve month low of $59.29 and a twelve month high of $104.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Jacobs Engineering’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.05%.

In related news, Director Linda Fayne Levinson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $85,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,888 shares in the company, valued at $4,847,426.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering in the second quarter valued at approximately $866,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the second quarter valued at approximately $357,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,648,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,786,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,730,000. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jacobs Engineering (J)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.