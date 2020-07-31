32,380 Shares in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) Purchased by Regent Investment Management LLC

Regent Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 32,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Toro during the 4th quarter worth $81,847,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Toro during the 1st quarter worth $58,759,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Toro by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,875,000 after buying an additional 371,518 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Toro in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,722,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Toro by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 347,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,611,000 after buying an additional 152,763 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TTC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Toro in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 6,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $438,769.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,918.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 9,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total transaction of $628,961.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,646,007.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,097 shares of company stock worth $1,561,884. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Toro stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.27. The company had a trading volume of 331,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,444. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.50 and its 200-day moving average is $70.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.61. Toro Co has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $84.26.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $929.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Toro had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 34.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Toro Co will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

