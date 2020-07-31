3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Iberiabank Corp

Iberiabank Corp lowered its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,434 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $7,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 52.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 211.3% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MMM traded down $2.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.15. 121,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,531,502. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.80 and its 200-day moving average is $153.69. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $182.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.94.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 14,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $2,085,957.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,957,146. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total value of $529,394.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,818,492.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,290 shares of company stock worth $4,757,036 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MMM. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.15.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

