5,856,764 Shares in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) Purchased by Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC

Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,856,764 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,846,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of Cogent Communications at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cogent Communications by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Cogent Communications by 0.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 5.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 66,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

CCOI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.38.

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,263. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.15. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $53.24 and a 1 year high of $92.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.23.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $140.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John B. Chang sold 500 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc Montagner sold 3,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $231,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,660,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,570 shares of company stock valued at $818,509 in the last quarter. 10.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

