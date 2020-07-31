$60.53 Billion in Sales Expected for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) will post sales of $60.53 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Apple’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $50.47 billion to $66.53 billion. Apple reported sales of $64.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple will report full year sales of $263.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $254.62 billion to $266.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $302.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $288.53 billion to $323.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.62. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $59.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.94 billion.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Apple from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $419.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Nomura Securities raised their target price on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.23.

AAPL stock traded up $28.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $412.92. The company had a trading volume of 58,214,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,715,428. The firm has a market cap of $1,789.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.18. Apple has a 1-year low of $192.58 and a 1-year high of $399.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $367.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $313.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, August 31st. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, July 30th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, August 28th.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple during the first quarter worth $50,000. Heard Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the first quarter worth $51,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 16.9% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 35.6% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

