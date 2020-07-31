60,028 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Acquired by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 60,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 2,423.5% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 738,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 709,335 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its stake in General Electric by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 31,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 16,012 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 822,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,619,000 after buying an additional 23,135 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its holdings in General Electric by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 23,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GE traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,667,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,426,840. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.36. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $13.26. The stock has a market cap of $53.18 billion, a PE ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 0.95.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $17.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, June 15th. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of General Electric to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.02.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

