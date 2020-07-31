7,286 Shares in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Acquired by Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 32.7% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 239,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,628,000 after buying an additional 58,911 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth approximately $578,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 74.2% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 27,900 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 265,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Sunday, July 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.95.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.24. The company had a trading volume of 5,988,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,369,135. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.34. The stock has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Kraft Heinz Co has a 1-year low of $19.99 and a 1-year high of $35.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 7.58%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

