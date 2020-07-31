7,777 Shares in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Purchased by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 7,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,000. Okta makes up approximately 0.7% of Avestar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in Okta by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 13,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Okta by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,303,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,245,000 after purchasing an additional 57,623 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Okta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Okta by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 418,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,253,000 after purchasing an additional 128,914 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OKTA shares. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Okta from $173.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Okta from $131.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Okta in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Okta from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.11.

NASDAQ OKTA traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $218.57. 49,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,583,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of -120.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.77. Okta Inc has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $224.90.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Okta had a negative return on equity of 44.99% and a negative net margin of 33.34%. The business had revenue of $182.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Okta Inc will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.49, for a total transaction of $8,624,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,281,018.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.62, for a total value of $251,700.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,981.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 498,696 shares of company stock valued at $98,057,379. Company insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.