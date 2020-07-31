90,701 Shares in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NYSEARCA:HERO) Acquired by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NYSEARCA:HERO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 90,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,000. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Avestar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Avestar Capital LLC owned approximately 1.38% of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $802,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 19,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,609,000.

Shares of HERO stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,503. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $25.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.03.

