ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.13-$0.19 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.16. ACCO Brands also updated its Q3 2020
After-Hours guidance to 0.13-0.19 EPS.
ACCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of ACCO Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ACCO Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. ACCO Brands currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.58.
Shares of ACCO traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,930. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.64 and its 200-day moving average is $6.95. ACCO Brands has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $11.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.16.
ACCO Brands Company Profile
ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.
