ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.13-$0.19 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.16. ACCO Brands also updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.13-0.19 EPS.

ACCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of ACCO Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ACCO Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. ACCO Brands currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.58.

Shares of ACCO traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,930. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.64 and its 200-day moving average is $6.95. ACCO Brands has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $11.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.16.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.90 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business’s revenue was down 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ACCO Brands will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

