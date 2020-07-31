Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Shares Gap Down to $1.23

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.14, but opened at $1.23. Adamis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.19, with a volume of 122,309 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADMP. Dawson James upgraded Adamis Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.08.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.11). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.02% and a negative net margin of 140.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 426.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,575 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 49,876 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 629,742 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 292,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADMP)

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

