Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Raised to $80.00 at Northland Securities

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Northland Securities from $67.50 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.60% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AMD. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.24.
Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.22. The stock had a trading volume of 65,560,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,971,120. The firm has a market cap of $90.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.14. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $27.43 and a twelve month high of $78.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.79.
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.41, for a total transaction of $8,311,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,753,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,580,854.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $4,143,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 752,100 shares in the company, valued at $41,553,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 461,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,381,930. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at about $311,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.1% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 13,015 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.7% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,329 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 30.3% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,084 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth about $261,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.
