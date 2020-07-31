Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Raised to $80.00 at Northland Securities

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Northland Securities from $67.50 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AMD. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.24.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.22. The stock had a trading volume of 65,560,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,971,120. The firm has a market cap of $90.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.14. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $27.43 and a twelve month high of $78.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.79.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.41, for a total transaction of $8,311,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,753,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,580,854.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $4,143,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 752,100 shares in the company, valued at $41,553,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 461,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,381,930. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at about $311,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.1% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 13,015 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.7% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,329 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 30.3% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,084 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth about $261,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

