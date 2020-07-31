Airea (LON:AIEA) Posts Earnings Results

Airea (LON:AIEA) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (0.11) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of AIEA traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 26.50 ($0.33). The company had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 31.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 32.85. Airea has a 52 week low of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 55.80 ($0.69).

About Airea

AIREA plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes floor coverings in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers tufted loop pile, tufted cut pile, fiber bonded, structure bonded, and entrance matting carpet tiles, as well as a range of carpet planks and sheets for architects, specifiers, and contractors in the education, leisure, commercial, healthcare, and public sectors under the burmatex brand name.

