Airea (LON:AIEA) Posts Earnings Results

Airea (LON:AIEA) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (0.11) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.
Shares of AIEA traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 26.50 ($0.33). The company had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 31.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 32.85. Airea has a 52 week low of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 55.80 ($0.69).
