Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.02-5.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.125-3.175 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.11 billion.Akamai Technologies also updated its FY20 guidance to $5.02-5.12 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.00.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $110.51. The stock had a trading volume of 46,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,919. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.34. Akamai Technologies has a 12 month low of $75.18 and a 12 month high of $116.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.12.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $794.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.38 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 17.82%. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $83,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,685. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 4,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $398,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,982. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,092 shares of company stock valued at $4,533,790. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

See Also: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.