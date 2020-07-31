Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

AKAM has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen upgraded Akamai Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Nomura Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.75. 68,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,919. The company has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $75.18 and a 1 year high of $116.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.12.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $794.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 1,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $131,340.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,645 shares in the company, valued at $840,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 2,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $291,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,092 shares of company stock worth $4,533,790 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Lathrop Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $2,021,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $476,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $304,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 5.2% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 38,182 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 41.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,317 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

