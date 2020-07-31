Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Releases Q3 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) updated its third quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.20-1.24 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $760-785 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $758.78 million.Akamai Technologies also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.02-5.12 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on AKAM. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Shares of AKAM traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.68. The stock had a trading volume of 46,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,302. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.18 and its 200 day moving average is $99.21. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.20. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $75.18 and a 1 year high of $116.39.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.17. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $794.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 1,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $131,340.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,645 shares in the company, valued at $840,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 2,516 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $291,856.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,992 shares of company stock worth $3,849,989. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

