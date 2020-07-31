Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.02-5.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.125-3.175 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.11 billion.Akamai Technologies also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.02-5.12 EPS.

AKAM stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $110.51. 46,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,621,919. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $75.18 and a 52 week high of $116.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.34.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $794.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AKAM. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.00.

In other news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total transaction of $683,801.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,224,761. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 2,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $291,856.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,092 shares of company stock valued at $4,533,790 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.