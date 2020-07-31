Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.20-1.24 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $760-785 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $758.78 million.Akamai Technologies also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.02-5.12 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AKAM shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen raised Akamai Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.00.

AKAM traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.68. The company had a trading volume of 46,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,302. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Akamai Technologies has a one year low of $75.18 and a one year high of $116.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.21.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $794.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.38 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 17.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 11,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,719,712. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 2,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $291,856.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,992 shares of company stock worth $3,849,989 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

