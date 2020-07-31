ALERUS FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:ALRS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

ALERUS FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:ALRS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $58.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.48 million.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALRS opened at $19.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.67 and its 200-day moving average is $18.96. ALERUS FINL COR/SH has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $24.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th.

ALRS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised ALERUS FINL COR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James downgraded ALERUS FINL COR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ALERUS FINL COR/SH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services for individuals, families, and businesses. It offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, personal loans, lines of credit, debit and credit cards, deposit and payment solutions, and mobile wallet, as well as online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, and private banking services.

