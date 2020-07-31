Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Lowered to Market Perform at William Blair

William Blair lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $143.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXN traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.33. 95,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,544,868. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.96. The company has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.46. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $72.67 and a 12 month high of $125.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.82.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.81. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 44.83% and a return on equity of 21.96%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALXN. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 313,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,905,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,111,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 21,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 253.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

