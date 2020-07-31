Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Regent Investment Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Regent Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,669 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 3.1% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,264,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,563,444,000 after acquiring an additional 295,467 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,814,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,737,468,000 after buying an additional 98,084 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,555,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,297,617,000 after buying an additional 218,823 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,403,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,110,389,000 after buying an additional 149,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,707,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,310,974,000 after buying an additional 22,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,445.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,671.00.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total value of $45,388.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,178.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total value of $81,816.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,257.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 212 shares of company stock worth $303,047 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $57.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,473.50. The stock had a trading volume of 173,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,217. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,586.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,472.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,376.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,009.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.18 by $1.95. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

