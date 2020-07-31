Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 801 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.1% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $73,436,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $349,424,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,264,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,563,444,000 after purchasing an additional 295,467 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,555,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,297,617,000 after purchasing an additional 218,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,462,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,700,167,000 after purchasing an additional 218,275 shares during the last quarter. 32.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,629.00.

GOOG traded up $10.63 on Thursday, hitting $1,532.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,031,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,649. The firm has a market cap of $1,046.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,586.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,471.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,376.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total value of $89,751.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,244.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total value of $45,388.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,178.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 242 shares of company stock valued at $342,902. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

